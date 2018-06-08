Catholic World News

American Christian who was imprisoned in North Korea discusses his ordeal

June 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: “When [Kim Hak Song] asked his captors what hostile acts he reportedly committed against North Korea, he was told his crime was prayer,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!