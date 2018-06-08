Catholic World News

Threatened Sri Lankan priest wins rights prize

June 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “the work of Father Nandana Manatunga and his team has helped secure convictions against perpetrators of rape and torture” during the Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009) and the 1987-89 JVP insurrection.

