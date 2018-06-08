Catholic World News

Chinese authorities demolish Way of the Cross in Henan

June 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Way of the Cross was located at a shrine to Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tianjiajing. Built in the first decade of the 20th century, the shrine was a popular pilgrimage site until the government forbade large pilgrimages there in 1987.

