Catholic World News

Chinese authorities target temporary churches

June 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “Chinese Catholics are concerned about a State Administration for Religious Affairs circular that requires organizers of religious activities at temporary sites to seek guidance from government-recognized church organizations,” the report notes. “They fear it will mean that Catholic underground communities and Protestant house churches will come under greater control.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!