Pence backs Nicaraguan bishops’ efforts to promote democracy in Nicaragua

June 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In Nicaragua, the government of Daniel Ortega, as we all know, is committing and condoning terrible violence against its people,” the US vice president said. On May 31, Church-brokered dialogue between the regime and pro-democracy activists was suspended as government repression continued.

