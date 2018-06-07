Catholic World News

Church in Thailand calls for democratic elections

June 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church, at first, had somehow appreciated [the military junta’s] social pacification,” said Father Peter Watchasin, national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Thailand. “But now it supports democratic elections.” The nation of 68 million is 95% Buddhist and 4% Muslim.

