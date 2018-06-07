Catholic World News
Pope’s June prayer intention: ‘For inclusive social networks’
June 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: “Let us pray together that social networks may work towards that inclusiveness which respects others for their differences,” the Pope said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:13 AM ET USA
In the current pop culture, "inclusiveness" is a buzzword meaning the elimination of free speech and suppression of conservative opinions. That's the kind of "inclusiveness" that takes place on college campuses across the land.