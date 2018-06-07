Catholic World News

Pope renews call to care for creation

June 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The care of creation, seen as a shared gift and not as a private possession, always entails the recognition and the respect of the rights of every person and every people,” Pope Francis said in a message to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

