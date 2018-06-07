Catholic World News
Disappointment across Northern Ireland as papal visit looks impossible
June 07, 2018
» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Ireland in August.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
