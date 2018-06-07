Cardinal Cupich rues polarization
June 07, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Decrying “merchants of fear,” racism, and anti-immigrant sentiments, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago lamented polarization in the United States. “We are not just separated by ideas but into groups,” he said. “We are polarized, we have our own sources of information.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Card Cupich talks about "own sources of information" but why doesn't he state the obvious: that false information from manipulative sources in the politicized main stream media are the primary contributor to the polarization in American society? And this is a little gem: "John Paul II told us what to do, Benedict said why we should do it and Pope Francis says, 'Do it.' Pope Francis is really an activist pope wanting to make the church a field hospital."