Cardinal Cupich rues polarization

June 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Decrying “merchants of fear,” racism, and anti-immigrant sentiments, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago lamented polarization in the United States. “We are not just separated by ideas but into groups,” he said. “We are polarized, we have our own sources of information.”

