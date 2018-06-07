Catholic World News
Archbishop Gomez speaks of ‘pulverization of the human person,’ says there are no ‘single-issue saints’
June 07, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at Georgetown University, the Los Angeles archbishop delivered a talk entitled “One life, one love: Catholic social teaching and the mystery of the human person.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:19 AM ET USA
"Single-issue" is a language of politics. A charism, or a single-charism, would better relate to the Saints and their specific calling.