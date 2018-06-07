Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez speaks of ‘pulverization of the human person,’ says there are no ‘single-issue saints’

June 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at Georgetown University, the Los Angeles archbishop delivered a talk entitled “One life, one love: Catholic social teaching and the mystery of the human person.”

