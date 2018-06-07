Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat speaks out against controversial health-services language in migration compact

June 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: UN member states are negotiating the terms of the Global Compact for Migration. The Holy See has expressed support for the compact but has also expressed reservations about “the inclusion of documents not internationally negotiated that do not share consensus in the [UN] General Assembly.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!