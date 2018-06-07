Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State taking part in Bilderberg meeting

June 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Bilderberg meeting is an annual gathering of 120-150 political, business, and academic leaders. The meetings have attracted criticism over the years because of the strictly private nature of the discussions. There are 12 topics on the agenda of this year’s meeting, which begins on June 7 in Turin.

