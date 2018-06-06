Catholic World News

We are called to follow Jesus and be His witnesses, cardinal tells ecumenical group

June 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, president of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, addressed his remarks to Anglican prelate Christopher Hill, the president of the Conference of European Churches.

