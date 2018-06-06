Catholic World News

We must help Islam rid itself of ‘perverted interpretations,’ Belgian prelate tells mourners

June 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We know that, if Islam has been invoked as the reason to kill, it is because it has been manipulated and held hostage by terrorists and violent people,” Bishop Jean-Pierre Delville of Liège said a week after a terrorist attack. “So, we must help Islam get rid of such manipulative and perverted interpretations, by promoting dialogue and friendship all the time.”

