Judge won’t delay release of 800-page report on Pennsylvania dioceses and abuse

June 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The report, scheduled to be released in June, will discuss allegations of abuse by priests, the failure of six dioceses to report incidents of abuse, and alleged obstruction of justice.

