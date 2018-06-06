Catholic World News

Vatican, 4 Protestant bodies to discuss milestone 1999 document on justification

June 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lutheran World Federation, together with the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, as well as the Methodist, the Reformed and the Anglican communion, will start a consultation process to discuss spiritual and ecclesial implications of the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification,” according to a statement released June 5.

