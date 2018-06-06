Catholic World News

Japan’s bishops strongly object to retention of Shinto rituals in emperor’s abdication, enthronement

June 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: This document, dated February 22, has been translated into English. 79% of Japan’s 126 million people are Shinto, and 68% are Buddhist: many citizens profess both religions.

