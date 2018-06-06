Catholic World News

In Vietnam, jail looms for pastor, pro-democracy activists as appeals fail

June 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The pastor and other members of the Brotherhood for Democracy group have been sentenced to prison for “attempting to overthrow the people’s government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!