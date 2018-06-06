Catholic World News

Underground Protestant church shut down for remembering Tiananmen

June 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Each year since 2009, the church has remembered victims of the 1989 massacre. “The reason given by the police for shutting down the church is that it is not registered and violates the new regulations on religious activities,” according to the report.

