Gaza parish priest talks about living with fear and uncertainty

June 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The priest ministers to 1,000 Christians in Gaza, whose population is 1.8 million. “We try to preach hope, our hope that is Jesus Christ,” said Father Mario da Silva.

