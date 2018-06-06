Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper pays tribute to Robert F. Kennedy

June 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Giovanni Maria Vian, the paper’s editor-in-chief, paid tribute to Robert Kennedy on the 50th anniversary of the 42-year-old presidential candidate’s assassination. Vian recalled Blessed Paul VI’s emotion as he discussed the assassination during his general audience and how the Pope paid tribute to John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and Robert Kennedy during his subsequent Sunday Angelus address. Vian also recalled Juan Romero, the 17-year-old who gave his Rosary to Robert Kennedy as he was dying.

