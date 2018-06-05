Catholic World News
Fulani herdsmen attack another Nigerian village, killing 7
June 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on Leadership
CWN Editor's Note: Leadership is a newspaper published in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. The Fulani people are generally Muslim; a week ago, Fulani herdsmen attacked a seminary.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
