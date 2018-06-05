Catholic World News

Don’t separate families arriving at US-Mexico border, prelate tells Trump administration

June 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin is chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration.

