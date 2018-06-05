Catholic World News

Spanish bishops ‘ready to cooperate’ with new prime minister

June 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a break with tradition, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez did not use a Bible or crucifix in taking his oath of office.

