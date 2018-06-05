Catholic World News

Nicaragua: parish priests stand with youth protesters as government repression continues

June 05, 2018

Fides

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, armed supporters of Daniel Ortega’s leftist regime attacked a parish in Diria, a small town in the western part of the nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

