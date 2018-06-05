Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen leads prayer for Tiananmen Square victims

June 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: On June 4, 1989, Chinese Communist authorities cracked down on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. 115,000 people in Hong Kong attended a vigil in honor of the victims; before the vigil, Cardinal Zen, the city’s retired bishop, led a prayer meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!