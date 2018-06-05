Catholic World News

Christ prepares a place and a meal, Pope preaches at Corpus Christi Mass

June 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the Corpus Christi Mass in the Roman suburb of Ostia, as Blessed Paul VI had done five decades earlier in 1968.

