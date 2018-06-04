Catholic World News

Supreme Court backs Colorado baker in same-sex wedding case

June 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In a 7-2 decision, the US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who declined to provide a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The court ruled that the Colorado civil-rights commission had violated the religious freedom of Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, by punishing him for discrimination. In the majority opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that the commission did not give “full and fair consideration to his religious objection.” The decision said that “religious and philosophical objections to gay marriage are protected views,” but did not specify the limits of that protection.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!