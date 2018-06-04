Catholic World News

German cardinal: intercommunion debate ‘goes straight to the heart’

June 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne said that the debate on intercommunion is “about questions of life and death,” during his homily for the feast of Corpus Christi. Cardinal Woelki—who had led the minority of German bishops opposing a new policy for allowing Protestants to receive Communion—said that the discussion “goes straight to the heart” of Catholic teaching on the Eucharist. He spoke shortly before the news that the Vatican had blocked implementation of the German bishops’ proposal.

