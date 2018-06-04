Catholic World News

Administrator of Australian archdiocese named following archbishop’s conviction

June 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Gregory O’Kelly, SJ, as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. Archbishop Philip Wilson has been convicted on charges of concealing abuse and has stepped down from his day-to-day responsibilities, but without has not resigned.

