The Eucharist is a school of sacrificial love, Pope tells pilgrims

June 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Attracted by His real presence, Christians adore and contemplate Him through the humble sign of bread that has become His Body,” Pope Francis said on June 3 as the Church in Italy and many other nations celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi—a feast the Pope described as “a school of concrete, patient and sacrificed love, like Jesus on the cross.”

