2nd group of Chilean abuse victims meets with Pope

June 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The aim of this meeting convoked by Pope Francis is to examine the situation experienced by a part of the Chilean faithful and clergy,” the Vatican press office said in a statement. With the assistance of five Chilean priests, “the Pope will endeavor to remedy the internal rupture in the community.”

