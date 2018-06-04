Catholic World News

Uniatism as a path to Christian unity is ‘over,’ Pope tells Russian Orthodox delegation

June 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On June 2, the Vatican press office released remarks made by Pope Francis in a May 30 audience with a Russian Orthodox delegation. In affirming that “Uniatism as a path of unity is not valid today,” Pope Francis affirmed Vatican policy of recent decades but did so in a particularly forceful way. The Pontiff also pledged not to interfere “in internal matters of the Russian Orthodox Church, nor in political issues ... And those who meddle do not obey the Holy See.” (“Uniatism” is more fully discussed in this 1993 document.)

