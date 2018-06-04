Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for renewal of Pontifical Mission Societies

June 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the “danger that your work will be reduced to the mere monetary dimension of material aid,” Pope Francis called for the renewal of the Pontifical Mission Societies as part of the wider missionary conversion of Church structures—“so that conscience, awareness and missionary responsibility become once again part of the ordinary experience of the whole holy faithful People of God.”

