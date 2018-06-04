Catholic World News

June 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell is prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!