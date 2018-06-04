Catholic World News

Taiwan: retired archbishop denounces HIV/AIDS group

June 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Lourdes Association is no longer a Catholic institution, but it has been receiving social recognition and resources as a Catholic institution,” said retired Archbishop Joseph Ti-kang of Taipei, 90. “It outwardly conveys God’s love but actually deviates from the original intention, contrary to the Church’s teachings.”

