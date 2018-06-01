Catholic World News

Maine bishop drops out of ecumenical group

June 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Deeley of Portland, Maine, announced that he felt he had no choice but to leave an inter-religious leadership group, after the group changed its policies to allow adoption of a policy statement on the basis of a majority vote. The previous policy had required unanimity among the religious leaders.

