Pope tells Chilean people he is ‘ashamed’ of abuse cover-up

June 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the Church in Chile, Pope Francis said that he is “ashamed” of the failure to respond to sex-abuse complaints. The key problem, the Pontiff wrote, arose because prelates did not “know how to listen to victims. He said that now the Church is going through a period of “listening and discernment” in order to address the problem properly, going beyond “mere strategies of containment.”

