New Vatican document offers ‘Christian perspective on sport and the human person’

June 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Giving the best of yourself,” issued by the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, has five chapters: “Motives and Purpose,” “The Sport Phenomenon,” “Significance of Sports for the Human Person,” “Challenges in the Light of the Gospel,” and “The Church as a Key Protagonist.”

