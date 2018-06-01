Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to role of athletics

June 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a message welcoming “Dare il meglio di sé” (“Giving the best of yourself”)—a new document of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life—Pope Francis paid tribute to sports as a “meeting place,” “formative vehicle,” and “means for the mission and sanctification.”

