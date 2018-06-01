Catholic World News

Maronite patriarch meets with Macron, calls for repatriation of Syrian refugees

June 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic patriarch called for “an immediate return” of Syrian refugees from Lebanon “to the safe areas of their country ... [Lebanon] will not be able to endure the presence on its territory of 1.5 million Syrians, to which must be added the Palestinian refugees.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!