Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat weighs in on child-trafficking prevention

June 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Janusz Urbanczyk, the Holy See’s representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, made his remarks at “ Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting (SHDM) I: Child Trafficking —From Prevention to Protection.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!