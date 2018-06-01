Catholic World News

Vatican pediatric hospital issues ‘Charter of the Rights of the Incurable Child’

June 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the case of Alfie Evans, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said, “It seems absurd that a judge’s sentence could overcome the relationship between a parent and his child. When we end up handing over life to a judge’s decision, we are finished. All of us.” Click here for additional coverage of remarks made at the Charter’s presentation.

