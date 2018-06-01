Catholic World News

German Catholic hospital cannot fire remarried doctor, says EU court adviser

June 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: “The hospital, which is run by a company supervised by the Catholic Archbishop of Cologne, had claimed that the doctor had violated his moral obligations,” according to the report. “Although the [European Court of Justice] does not have to follow the recommendation of its adviser, it normally does so.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!