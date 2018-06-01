Catholic World News

World Council of Churches official sees ‘ecumenical spring’ under Pope Francis

June 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the Geneva, Switzerland, on June 21 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches. Over 300 Protestant and Orthodox communities belong to the ecumenical body.

