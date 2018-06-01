Catholic World News

Pope to lead Corpus Christi procession outside Rome

June 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In 1982, Pope St. John Paul II revived the tradition of the papal-led Corpus Christi procession from the Lateran Basilica; Blessed Paul VI, on the other hand, led the procession in different parishes in and around Rome. Fifty years ago, in 1968, he led the procession in Ostia, 20 miles outside Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!