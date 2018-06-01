Catholic World News

Clergy abuse victims settle with Twin Cities archdiocese for record $210M

June 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

CWN Editor's Note: The settlement, if approved by a bankruptcy court, will be the largest of its kind in US history and will establish a trust fund for 450 victims. “While today marks the end of a difficult period for many, today really signals a new beginning,” Archbishop Bernard Hebda said in a statement. “The completion of the bankruptcy process allows pursuit of a new day that has many realities – atonement, healing and restoration of trust.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!