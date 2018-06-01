Catholic World News

Pro-life advocates: UN commission decision may smooth path for international abortion ‘right’

June 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Abortion advocates have long argued that abortion can already be counted as customary international law and is therefore binding on all states,” the Catholic Family & Human Rights Institute explained. The International Law Commission has decided that “all resolutions, decisions and other acts adopted by international organizations or at intergovernmental conferences… may be used as evidence of binding customary international law.”

