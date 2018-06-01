Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (5/31)

June 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis created a new Venezuelan diocese and raised a Byzantine Catholic exarchate in Macedonia, a nation that is 1% Catholic, to the dignity of an eparchy (diocese).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!